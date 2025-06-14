The home of Israeli actress Sarit Vino-Elad was destroyed last night (Friday) by a missile launched from Iran toward central Israel.

In videos she posted late in the evening on her Facebook page, Vino-Elad documented the extensive damage to her house. “The window was shattered,” she said.

“I have almost no battery left on my phone. I just can’t even cross to the other side of the living room to see what’s going on there, but my whole life is there, and also my daughter’s room. Luckily, we weren’t here. That’s it. Take care of yourselves,” she added.

In a brief earlier post, she wrote, “My home is gone.” She also filmed herself trying to make her way back home, navigating around blocked roads set up due to the missile strike in the area. “I hope I find my house still standing. The intersection is completely blocked from all directions, I have to come from the other side to get home,” she said.

“This isn’t some fun late-night walk,” she added. “I just left a friend’s house where all the windows had shattered. My daughter was at her boyfriend’s grandmother’s place — that building was also hit. They’re okay.”