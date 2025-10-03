UK counter-terrorism police have identified the suspect behind Thursday’s terror attack on a Manchester synagogue as 35-year-old Jihad Al-Shamie, a British citizen of Syrian descent.

Authorities noted that “formal identification is yet to take place,” but confirmed their belief that Al-Shamie was responsible for the assault.

“We are now able to confirm that, although formal identification is yet to take place, we believe the person responsible for today’s attacks is 35-year-old Jihad Al-Shamie. He is a British citizen of Syrian descent,” police said in a statement quoted by CNN.

According to current information, Al-Shamie had not been referred to the UK Home Office’s Prevent program, a key component of Britain’s counter-terrorism strategy.

Three additional suspects are in custody, police confirmed. The individuals - two men in their 30s and a woman in her 60s - were arrested “on suspicion of commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism.”

Greater Manchester Police earlier confirmed that the attacker was shot and killed by armed officers.

The attack took place during Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar.