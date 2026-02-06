Tension is building ahead of the Friday talks between Iran and the United States in Oman between Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

According to Al Jazeera, the document was developed by Turkey, Qatar, and Egypt in an attempt to prevent a military escalation in the region, and sets particularly strict conditions on the Iranian regime, which is unlikely to agree to them.

Al Jazeera reported that the document includes a demand for a significant reduction in the level of uranium enrichment in Iran, with all the enriched uranium already produced to be transferred to a third country.

Additionally, Iran would be required to commit to not enriching uranium at all for three years, and after that, the enrichment level would be limited to a very low threshold.

The document also includes far-reaching provisions in the regional domain: Iran would have to commit not to transfer weapons and technologies to militias and non-state terrorist organizations, as well as commit to not begin using or further developing ballistic missiles - an issue Tehran has firmly refused to discuss until now.

Despite the heavy pressure from Turkey and Qatar for the success of the talks, in Israel, it is believed that these negotiations are doomed from the start.

While Iran insisted on discussing only the nuclear issue, the United States, with Israeli backing, pushed for the inclusion of issues related to ballistic missiles, regional activities, and human rights violations in Iran.

Earlier this week, during Witkoff's meetings in Israel, a message was conveyed that the current sensitive state of the Iranian regime allows the West much more leverage than it had in the past.