In response to the blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement overnight, earlier today (Wednesday), the IDF and ISA struck and eliminated the terrorist Muhammad Issam Hassan al-Habil, head of a Hamas terrorist cell.

ISA questionings uncovered that the terrorist brutally murdered female observer, Corporal Noa Marciano, in Hamas captivity. Noa was abducted from the Nahal Oz outpost during the terrorist organization’s brutal October 7th massacre.

The Gaza Division (143), in which Noa was a soldier, gathered the intelligence that helped make the elimination possible.

"This elimination brings closure for the Marciano family, and to the IDF and ISA," the IDF stated.

"The IDF and ISA will continue to operate against any terrorist involved in the brutal October 7th massacre and against any attempts by terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip to carry out terror attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians."