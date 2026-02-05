Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed this evening (Thursday) the content of his responses to the State Comptroller concerning the October 7th events and what led up to them.

Netanyahu presented a large document containing transcripts and security discussions from the past 12 years, claiming these materials even surprised Cabinet members after they were exposed to information that completely changes the narrative presented in the media over the past two years.

According to Netanyahu, the document reveals his actions and decisions over the years, including the morning of the massacre itself, and that this is crucial information that must be made public to uncover the truth.

Netanyahu's remarks were directed against the High Court’s decision to stop the State Comptroller’s investigation following a request from the attorney general. "For two years, the Comptroller worked with full freedom of action, but only six days after I provided my responses, the High Court immediately decided to stop his work. Is this a coincidence? You decide," he said.

He called on the court to immediately cancel the injunction and allow the Comptroller to continue revealing the truth, emphasizing that halting the investigation prevents former security officials from accessing documents and addressing the serious matters they contain.

Alongside his criticism of the judicial system, the Prime Minister reiterated his proposal to establish a "fair and democratic" national investigation committee.

According to his proposal, the composition of the committee would not be determined by the High Court or the government, but by public representatives in the Knesset, with half of its members selected by the coalition and half by the opposition, similar to the American model set up after the 9/11 disaster.

Netanyahu declared that he would be the first to appear before such a committee and answer all questions, adding that only through this method, which prevents concealment and obfuscation, could the Israeli people reach the truth and the healing they need.