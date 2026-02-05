The Iranian news agency Fars, which is aligned with the Iranian government, reported that the Khorramshahr-4 missile has been deployed for the first time in underground facilities, referred to in Iran as "missile cities," belonging to the IRGC. According to the report, this is one of the newest and most powerful missiles in the Iranian arsenal, and its placement in these facilities is intended to enhance the operational capabilities and readiness of the ballistic missile systems.

According to the report, the missile can reach speeds of up to 16 times the speed of sound, estimated at tens of thousands of kilometers per hour outside the atmosphere, and around Mach 8 inside the atmosphere. These figures, according to the agency, shorten the time to reach the target in Israel to about 10-12 minutes from launch.

The Khorramshahr-4, first revealed in May 2023 and also known as "Kheiber," is classified as a medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM). According to open sources, it is a single-stage, liquid-fueled missile with a declared range of about 2,000 kilometers. This range places it in the category of missiles capable of reaching targets across the Middle East.

Another key feature the missile is claimed to possess is its ability to carry a warhead estimated to weigh between 1.5 and 1.8 tons.

Deploying the missile in underground facilities is intended to give the Revolutionary Guards a "second strike" capability and high survivability in the event of a preemptive attack on Iran's nuclear or missile facilities.