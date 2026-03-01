IDF takes out dozens of Iranian missile launches IDF Spokesperson

The IDF announced on Saturday night that the Israeli Air Force, guided by IDF intelligence, completed another wave of strikes targeting the ballistic missile array and aerial defense systems of the Iranian terror regime in western and central Iran.

As part of the strikes, the Israeli Air Force deepened the damage and targeted several launch sites in central Iran that had not yet been struck.

One of the targets struck was a missile launch site in the Qom area of central Iran. This site stored Ghadr H-1 ballistic missiles carrying hundreds of kilograms of explosives.

According to the IDF, the strike on the ballistic missile array and missile launch infrastructure thwarted dozens of launches toward the territory of the State of Israel and significantly degraded the regime’s most central offensive capability.

The IDF stated that it "continues to degrade the missile array and air defense systems of the Iranian terror regime. The completed strikes improve the Israeli Air Force’s freedom of action and prevent numerous launches and missiles that posed a threat to the citizens of the State of Israel and the broader Middle East."