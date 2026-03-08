US Central Command (CENTCOM) issued a safety warning on March 8 to civilians in Iran, stating that the Iranian regime is endangering its own population by conducting military operations from heavily populated civilian areas.

According to the statement, Iranian forces have been launching one-way attack drones and ballistic missiles from locations surrounded by civilians in cities including Dezful, Esfahan, and Shiraz.

CENTCOM warned that the use of civilian areas for military activity places residents at risk, noting that locations used for military purposes can lose their protected status under international law and may become legitimate military targets.

US forces urged civilians in Iran to remain in their homes. “The Iranian regime is knowingly endangering innocent lives," the statement said, adding that Iranian forces are also putting civilians throughout the Middle East at risk by deliberately and indiscriminately targeting civilian airports, hotels, and residential neighborhoods."

“Iran’s terrorist regime is blatantly disregarding civilian lives by attacking Gulf partners while compromising the safety of their own people," said Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM.

CENTCOM stated that Iran has launched hundreds of ballistic missiles and thousands of one-way attack drones since Feb. 28. The statement added that launch rates have declined significantly as US and partner forces continue operations against Iran’s military capabilities.

The US military said it takes precautions aimed at minimizing harm to civilians but warned that it cannot guarantee civilian safety in or near facilities used by the Iranian regime for military purposes.

The statement added that, unlike the Iranian regime, US forces do not target or intentionally risk the safety of civilians.