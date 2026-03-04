The Israeli Air Force on Wednesday completed wide-scale strikes targeting Iranian regime targets in western and central Iran.

Dozens of assets belonging to the regime’s ballistic missile array were dismantled in the strikes, including missile launchers and defense systems deployed in the area that constituted a threat to the Israeli Air Force’s aircraft.

Some of the launchers were struck while Iranian operatives were preparing to use them, with the launchers ready to launch toward Israeli territory.

The IDF noted that the combined effort to further degrade the regime’s firing and defense capabilities has continued since the first day of operation “Roaring Lion" in order to reduce to the full extent possible the volume of fire directed at the State of Israel, while expanding the Israeli Air Force’s aerial superiority.