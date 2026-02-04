An IDF reservist was severely injured in northern Gaza, after Hamas terrorists violated the ceasefire agreement.

"IDF: Earlier tonight (Wednesday), during routine operational activity near the Yellow Line in the northern Gaza Strip, terrorists opened fire on IDF troops," the IDF announced.

"An IDF reserve officer was severely injured as a result of the fire. He was evacuated to a hospital and his family has been notified.

"Upon identifying the fire, IDF armored units and IAF aircraft conducted precise strikes in the area.

"The IDF views this attack as a blatant violation of the current ceasefire agreement." the statement stressed.