Former US Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro does not believe the upcoming talks between Iran and the US have potential.

In an interview on Galei Zahal, Shapiro estimated that the chances of an agreement between the US and Iran are low, given the nature of the negotiations and the American position.

"I don't see a path to a deal - Trump will not have the patience for long and complicated negotiations. He has no choice - there will be military action, he won’t be able to overthrow the regime without it."

On Wednesday evening, the US government said that they agreed to the request of Arab countries to hold talks with Iran on Friday in Oman, just hours after announcing their cancellation.

Earlier, it was reported that the US conveyed a message to Iran that it would not agree to their demands to change the location and format of the talks, which were originally planned to take place in Istanbul on Friday, with representatives from additional countries. "We told them: 'It's either this or nothing.' They said, 'Okay, then nothing,'" said a senior American official, adding, "We want to achieve a real deal quickly, or people will look for other options."

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said at a press conference, "We do not view these meetings as a concession or legitimization. We are ready to talk to any adversary or ally of ours."

"I think for the talks to bring something meaningful, they must include several issues - including ballistic missile ranges, the nuclear program, support for terrorist organizations in the region, and their treatment of their people," he added.

A senior Iranian official responded: "The talks with the US in Oman will focus solely on the nuclear program. Ballistic missiles are not on the table."