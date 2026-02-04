The US government said this evening (Wednesday) that they agreed to the request of Arab countries to hold talks with Iran on Friday in Oman, just hours after announcing their cancellation.

Earlier, it was reported that the U.S. conveyed a message to Iran that it would not agree to their demands to change the location and format of the talks, which were originally planned to take place in Istanbul on Friday, with representatives from additional countries. "We told them: 'It's either this or nothing.' They said, 'Okay, then nothing,'" said a senior American official, adding, "We want to achieve a real deal quickly, or people will look for other options."

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said at a press conference, "We do not view these meetings as a concession or legitimization. We are ready to talk to any adversary or ally of ours."

"I think for the talks to bring something meaningful, they must include several issues - including ballistic missile ranges, the nuclear program, support for terrorist organizations in the region, and their treatment of their people," he added.

A senior Iranian official responded: "The talks with the U.S. in Oman will focus solely on the nuclear program. Ballistic missiles are not on the table."