A yeshiva head from the community of Shiloh in the Binyamin region and three of his students were arrested on Wednesday by police in northern Israel.

According to Honenu, the arrests took place shortly after the group was attacked by an Arab mob in the area.

The incident occurred during a trip taken by the yeshiva students, most of whom are minors. Honenu reported that at one point, a group of Arabs emerged and began assaulting the students.

When police arrived at the scene, however, they arrested three of the students who had come under attack.

Honenu stated that the arrests were carried out using physical force. When the head of the yeshiva, who was accompanying the group, attempted to intervene and protest the treatment of his students, police also arrested him.

Attorney Nati Rom, who is providing legal assistance to the detainees on behalf of Honenu, said: “These are minors who were on a school trip to the north. At a certain stage, a group of Arabs attacked them. The police who arrived chose to violently arrest three of the students. When the yeshiva head protested the violence against his students, he too was arrested."