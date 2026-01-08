למרות שהתיק נסגר: המשטרה פשטה על בית נער שנורה בידי שוטר צילום: באדיבות המצלם

About a week ago, police officers raided the home of a teenager confined to a wheelchair after being shot by an officer about a year ago in Samaria.

Although the case against him was officially closed, the police attempted to conduct a search of his home without legal authorization, regardless of his medical condition.

The Honenu organization, through Attorney Eladi Weizel, filed a serious complaint with the Public Complaints Officer of the Tel Aviv Police. The officers did claim they had a search warrant, but it only granted authority to search the family's previous address, not the new address to which they moved after part of the house became inaccessible to the injured youth.

During the incident, the officers also filmed the interior of the home through a window, as recorded by the family. One officer even mockingly waved a peace gesture at the family members.

"This is illegal conduct that infringes both on the personal rights of the settler and on the police's good faith toward its citizens. I wonder why the security apparatus continues to act in this way, without recognizing the severity of the situation the settler's family is in, and without employing all civilian and legal tools to stop the wrongful actions," said Attorney Weizel.