Attorney Chaim Bleicher of the Honenu organization has appealed to police, demanding the arrest of an extreme left-wing activist who posted a social media message calling for the execution of Israeli farmers in the Jordan Valley.

According to Bleicher, the activist named specific farm owners in the post and wrote, “When the Messiah comes, I will make sure he judges them and has them executed."

In a formal letter to law enforcement, Bleicher warned that the statements pose a real risk of violence and called for criminal proceedings to be initiated. “These are grave and serious threats that are repeated time and again, across different periods and platforms, by a specific individual against my client," he wrote. “There is a concern that, God forbid, these threats could be carried out. This is a dangerous individual, with the fear that one day he may see himself as ‘the Messiah’ and attempt to carry out these executions publicly."

Bleicher also noted that the activist has repeatedly referred to his client using terms such as “Amalek" and “Pharaoh," arguing that the language amounts to incitement. “This threatening and inflammatory discourse may motivate others-if not the individual himself-to act," he stated. “This is clear incitement that must be uprooted. We cannot wait idly for a serious incident in which these threats are realized, whether by the inciter himself or by someone influenced by his statements."

Calling for immediate action, Bleicher urged police to arrest the suspect and move swiftly toward filing an indictment. He added that the public nature of the statements contributes to the normalization and legitimization of severe violence. “The publications and threats, expressed in a manner that appears justified, create a real danger to my client and to the pioneering farm owners," he said. “We expect a firm response from the police and law enforcement authorities, and effective action to prevent the realization of these threats."