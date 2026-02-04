Kaplan Medical Center on Wednesday morning reported that the condition of a 35-year-old groom who collapsed earlier this week has significantly improved.

The groom, who collapsed during his wedding at Kibbutz Hulda, was immediately attended to by medics and paramedics from Magen David Adom (MDA) and United Hatzalah, who were present at the event.

On Wednesday morning, reports from Kaplan said that the groom had regained consciousness and is now communicating with those around him. He is no longer in immediate danger of his life.

Dr. Natalia Kaufman, Director of the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit at Kaplan Medical Center, reported: "There has been significant improvement in the condition of the patient who arrived from the event hall in the Shephelah region. After intensive treatment by the medical team, the patient has regained consciousness and is communicating with those around him. At this stage, we can say he is no longer in immediate danger."

"He still requires ongoing supervision and close monitoring in the cardiac ICU to ensure his stability. The medical team continues to investigate the cause of the incident."

Ben Sinai, a United Hatzalah volunteer and one of the guests at the wedding, rushed to provide initial aid. He shared: "I was in the hall as one of the guests at the wedding when I suddenly saw a commotion and heard cries for help. I noticed the groom had collapsed and was in cardiac arrest. I immediately called for assistance and began resuscitation efforts with the help of additional medics, including the use of the event hall’s defibrillator. After prolonged CPR and, thank God, his heart started beating again. He was taken to the hospital, and at this stage his condition is serious."