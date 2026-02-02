The groom collapsed during the event, and medics and paramedics from Magen David Adom (MDA) and United Hatzalah, who were present at the hall, immediately began life-saving medical treatment and summoned additional MDA teams.

During the resuscitation efforts, the groom’s heart began beating again. He was evacuated to Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot while sedated and on a ventilator.

Ben Sinai, a United Hatzalah volunteer and one of the guests at the wedding, rushed to provide initial aid. “I was in the hall as one of the guests at the wedding when I suddenly saw a commotion and heard cries for help. I noticed the groom had collapsed and was in cardiac arrest. I immediately called for assistance and began resuscitation efforts with the help of additional medics, including the use of the event hall’s defibrillator. After prolonged CPR and, thank God, his heart started beating again. He was taken to the hospital, and at this stage his condition is serious."