A couple in New York City overcame a hateful anti-Israel protest that took place outside the site of their wedding yesterday, the New York Post reported.

Nicole and Richard Uraga had chosen August 16 as the date and the New York Public Library in Midtown Manhattan's Bryant Park as the site of their nuptials. However, a crowd of 700 protesters gathered for an anti-Israel protest at the site at the same time as their wedding. The protest was ongoing when they emerged from the building after exchanging their vows to take wedding photographs.

Protesters shouted "From the River to the Sea," widely considered a genocidal call for the annihilation of the State of Israel and its Jewish inhabitants between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea, as well as other hateful slogans.

“When we came out, the whole protest was going on and they were banging and screaming up:” the couple told the Post. “But nothing can stop love."

Nicole added: “We did not let the protest get in the way of our marriage."

Among the speakers at the protest was notorious anti-Israel agitator Mahmoud Khalil, who quoted an Al Jazeera correspondent who also served as a Hamas terrorist at the rally.

Khalil, 30, stood at the front of the crowd on the library steps and delivered a seven-minute speech focused on Anas al-Sharif, who was eliminated in an Israeli missile strike in Gaza last week. Israel has provided proof that al-Sharif was running a Hamas terror cell, though this was denied by both him and Al Jazeera.

In his address, Khalil recalled al-Sharif’s final words and declared to the crowd of approximately 2,000 people - one of whom was seen wearing a green headband associated with Hamas’ Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades - “The time is now, the bridges towards liberation start with us.”