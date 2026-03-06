Following a security assessment and in light of concrete threats against Israeli symbols and diplomatic missions worldwide, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), in cooperation with the Foreign Ministry, has recently increased the operational readiness of security teams through specialized activities and close coordination with local forces around Israeli targets abroad.

As part of these efforts, joint measures were carried out to prepare for extreme scenarios, with the aim of improving the preparedness of teams in the field for potential security incidents. These measures included improving rapid response procedures, emergency evacuation protocols, and coordination with local security authorities at Israeli missions worldwide, with a focus on the Middle East, Europe, and Africa.

It was also reported that the Shin Bet and the Foreign Ministry’s security division reinforced both overt and covert security around diplomatic missions, diplomats, delegations, and aviation-related sites. These efforts include the integration of advanced technologies for monitoring, identifying, and locating potential threats, particularly in response to aerial threats, which have increased in the past several days in various countries around the world.

The reinforcements also included an increased security presence in areas with large concentrations of Israelis around the world, including waiting areas near Israeli flights.

"The Foreign Ministry is ensuring that in all areas where Israelis are concentrated in the world, there is continued consular service for anyone who needs it," a statement read.