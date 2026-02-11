The Rafah Crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt continues to operate under a newly implemented arrangement that combines Palestinian and Egyptian management with remote Israeli security oversight.

According to the Gaza Strip’s local authority media office, 225 residents exited the Strip and 172 entered between February 2 and February 9. The majority of those crossing were patients and their companions seeking medical treatment outside Gaza.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced the reopening of the Al-Bureij medical center in Deir al-Balah, following months of closure due to the ongoing fighting. UNRWA said its immediate priority is to expand medical services for residents and to reopen clinics and health facilities damaged since the outbreak of the war.

The Al-Bureij center provides primary healthcare services, including vaccinations, treatment for chronic diseases, women’s health services, laboratory testing, and dental care. The facility is expected to help alleviate pressure on Gaza’s overcrowded hospitals.

Israel has previously presented documents and intelligence assessments alleging that UNRWA personnel and infrastructure in the Gaza Strip were systematically used by terrorist organizations, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad. According to Israel, this included the involvement of some UNRWA staff in the October 7th massacre and the use of UNRWA facilities for military purposes, including weapons storage.