US President Donald Trump spoke to reporters in the Oval Office on Monday and commented on the US talks with Iran.

“We have big ships heading to Iran right now. The biggest and the best. We have talks going on with Iran, we will see how it all works out," he said.

“I can’t tell you what I’m going to do, because right now we have a tremendous force going there, just like we did in Venezuela - even bigger. And they'll be there soon," continued Trump

“I'd like to see a deal negotiated. I don't know that that's going to happen. But if I knew, I wouldn't tell you. I'd be very foolish if I were to tell you. But right now we're talking to them. We're talking to Iran. And if we could work something out, that'd be great. And if we can't, probably bad things will happen."

His comments follow reports that US envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will meet on Friday in Istanbul to discuss a possible nuclear agreement.

Trump has called for Iran to reach a deal with the US on its nuclear program, while leaving the military option on the table.

On Sunday, the President responded to threats from Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who warned the United States earlier that if “they start a war, this time it will be a regional war."

"We have the biggest, most powerful ships in the world over there... hopefully, we'll make a deal. If we don't make a deal, then we'll find out whether or not he was right," Trump said in a conversation with reporters.