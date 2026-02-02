תיעוד: הקמת מתחם הבידוק הישראלי במעבר רפיח צילום: דובר צה"ל

The Rafah crossing reopened on Monday for controlled entry and exit of Gaza Strip residents, operating under strict IDF supervision. The crossing will function for six hours daily, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Defense officials expressed satisfaction with the pilot phase conducted at the crossing. Under the current framework, up to 150 Gaza residents will be permitted to leave the Strip each day, while only 50 individuals will be allowed to enter from Egypt into Gaza. The crossing will be managed by the European Union Border Assistance Mission (EUBAM) in coordination with Egyptian authorities.

According to the agreed mechanism, Egypt will submit a daily list of 50 residents seeking to enter Gaza. Following Israeli security screening, approved individuals will be allowed to cross the following day.

Concurrently, the European mission will provide Egypt with a list of 150 Gaza residents requesting to exit the Strip, including their intended destinations. Egyptian authorities will then approve or reject the requests.

As part of the preparations for reopening the crossing and under directives from the political leadership, the IDF recently completed construction of a dedicated screening facility known as “Regavim," operated by Israeli security agencies in IDF-controlled territory. The facility is intended to enhance security oversight in the area.

At the screening site, security forces verify identities against Israeli-approved lists and conduct thorough inspections of luggage. Upon departure from the crossing, a remotely operated technological system controlled by Israeli security bodies enables the prevention of passage for individuals who have not received authorization, without requiring a physical Israeli presence at the crossing itself.

Only residents who receive prior approval will be allowed to enter Gaza from Egypt. The crossing on the Gazan side will be operated by local representatives under European supervision. After entry, individuals will be transported by bus to the Israeli screening facility, where they will undergo identity verification and physical inspections aimed at preventing the smuggling of weapons or unauthorized equipment.