The US State Department’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs commented on the reopening of the Rafah Crossing, describing it as an important step toward easing humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

In a statement, the Bureau cited an announcement by the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza regarding the opening of the crossing and the launch of a pilot operation in both directions. According to the statement, the move is “an important milestone within ongoing efforts to regulate movement and ease the humanitarian burden on the people of Gaza, in line with the Committee’s responsibilities for managing and organizing crossing affairs."

The Committee said the crossing was opened following the completion of necessary operational and organizational preparations aimed at ensuring an orderly and safe flow of movement. It noted that operations would adhere to “the highest standards of safety, security, order, and respect for the dignity of citizens entering and leaving Gaza."

According to the statement, the reopening of the Rafah Crossing is expected to provide an outlet for humanitarian cases, “especially medical referrals for patients and the wounded seeking treatment abroad," as well as for students, family reunification cases, and others with humanitarian needs.

Dr. Ali Shaath, Chairman of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, said the reopening marked a broader process. “This step is not merely an administrative measure; it represents the beginning of a long journey to reconnect what has been cut off and to open a true window of hope for our people in the Gaza Strip," he said.

Shaath added that the operation of the crossing reflects cooperation with partners facilitating movement as part of a broader framework. He said it is “a key element of the 20-point plan launched by US President Donald Trump."

He further stated, “We are working with full determination and in cooperation with mediators, the Palestinian National Authority, and the Board of Peace led by US President Donald Trump, to ensure that this step becomes an entry point toward broader stability, the restoration of essential services, and paving the way for relief, recovery, and reconstruction."

Shaath confirmed that registration mechanisms, priority criteria, and travel schedules would be announced through official channels in order “to ensure transparency, organization, and equal opportunity for citizens."

He also praised Egypt’s role in the process, commending “the exceptional and responsible role played by the Arab Republic of Egypt-its leadership and people, led by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi-in opening the Rafah Crossing in both directions," and thanked the mediators involved.

The statement noted that the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza serves as the technical body responsible for restoring essential services and infrastructure and for leading reconstruction efforts in the Gaza Strip.