A Jewish primary school in eastern Paris was vandalized over the weekend when its windows were smashed and a CCTV camera torn off, French prosecutors said on Sunday, according to the AFP news agency.

According to the public prosecutor's office, several individuals attacked the Beth Loubavitch - Beth'Hannah primary school on Saturday evening in the 20th district of the French capital.

"Three windows of the school were broken, and a CCTV camera and a plaque attached to the building torn off," the office said.

The plaque was later recovered in a nearby square. Prosecutors noted that the vandals did not enter the school building. Authorities have opened an investigation to identify those responsible.

France is home to western Europe's largest Jewish community, estimated at around half a million people. Members of the Jewish community say antisemitic incidents have surged since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, and Israel’s counterterrorism operations in Gaza.

The French interior ministry recorded 886 antisemitic acts between January 1 and August 31, 2025, a 20 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2024.

In late December, French authorities launched an investigation after a disturbing video surfaced showing a man harassing a young Jewish boy at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport, ordering him to “free Palestine" and “dance".