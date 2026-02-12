Austria and Germany have joined France in calling for the resignation of United Nations Special Rapporteur for the "Occupied Palestinian Territories" Francesca Albanese following her recent remarks calling Israel the "common enemy of humanity."

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul condemned Albanese’s statements.

“I respect the system of independent UN rapporteurs. However, Ms. Albanese has repeatedly made outbursts in the past. I condemn her recent statements about Israel. She is untenable in her position," Wadephul said.

Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger likewise criticized the Special Rapporteur.

"Francesca Albanese broadly brands Israel as an ‘enemy of humanity.’ Criticism of Israel’s conduct is legitimate, and Austria has always called for compliance with international law. But Albanese is spreading incitement. Such language undermines the impartiality and highest standards required of a UN representative. Ms. Albanese has unfortunately repeatedly failed to meet these standards," Meinl-Reisinger stated.

The French government previously called for Albanese to step down after she stated that Israel is the "common enemy" of humankind. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told lawmakers that France "unreservedly condemns the outrageous and reprehensible remarks made by Ms. Francesca Albanese, which are directed not at the Israeli government, whose policies may be criticized, but at Israel as a people and as a nation, which is absolutely unacceptable."

Barrot said Albanese's remarks "add to a long list of scandalous positions, justifying October 7, the worst antisemitic massacre in our history since the Holocaust, mentioning the Jewish lobby or comparing Israel to the Third Reich." More than 20 French MPs demanded that Albanese be removed from her position following her remarks at an Al Jazeera conference.

In remarks delivered at the Al Jazeera conference, Albanese said: “The fact that instead of stopping Israel, most of the world has armed, given Israel political excuses, political sheltering, economic and financial support ... We who do not control large amounts of financial capitals, algorithms and weapons, we now see that we as a humanity have a common enemy."

Albanese later claimed in an interview with France24 that she "never, ever, ever said ‘Israel is the common enemy of humanity,'" calling the accusations "completely false accusations."