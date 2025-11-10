Four individuals - three men and one woman - were brought before an investigating judge in Paris on Sunday following violent disturbances at a concert by the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra.

“The suspects were referred to the investigating judge this Sunday as part of the opening of a judicial inquiry,” the Paris prosecutor’s office told AFP.

One of the suspects has already been charged and placed under judicial supervision. Proceedings for the remaining three are ongoing.

The judge is reviewing a long list of potential charges, including: wilful damage to property using a method dangerous to others; endangering lives; possession of incendiary materials without legitimate reason and in violation of a prefectural ban; organising an unauthorised public demonstration; refusing police identification procedures; and committing or threatening violence with a weapon.

The prosecution has requested strict judicial supervision for the suspects, including bans on entering Paris, approaching concert venues, or attending live performances.

The suspects were arrested following Thursday night’s concert at the Philharmonie de Paris, where several ticketed spectators allegedly attempted to disrupt the performance. Two smoke flares were reportedly ignited inside the Pierre Boulez concert hall.

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez condemned the incident, stating: “No cause can justify putting the lives of concertgoers in danger.”

The Philharmonie de Paris filed a legal complaint and “firmly condemned the serious incidents” that occurred.