An Iranian official said on Sunday that the naval forces of Iran's Revolutionary Guards have no plan to conduct live-fire exercises in the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported, rejecting reports carried by some media outlets earlier in the week.

Iran's state-run Press TV reported on Thursday that the Guards would hold the exercises on February 1 and February 2 in the strategic waterway. The official told Reuters that the reports were incorrect.

"There was no plan for the Guards to hold military exercises there and there was no official announcement about it. Only media reports which were wrong," the official said.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical global shipping route and often a focal point of tensions involving Iran.

The Islamic Republic has threatened more than once to close the Strait of Hormuz in recent years.