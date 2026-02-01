Governor of Binyamin and Chairman of the Yesha Council, Yisrael Ganz, hosted Leo Terrell, President Trump’s Special Adviser for combating antisemitism in the United States, at Psagot Winery. The meeting took place against the backdrop of an international outcry following a BBC report which, on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, referred to six million victims while avoiding the explicit acknowledgment that they were six million Jews.

The meeting was initiated by Tila Falic-Levi, a member of the Falic family, which has long been active in promoting the State of Israel in general, and Judea and Samaria in particular. About two months ago, in recognition of her extensive efforts, Governor of Binyamin Yisrael Ganz awarded Falic-Levi the title of Honorary Ambassador. With the support of the Falic family, Psagot Winery has become one of the leading wineries in the world.

During the meeting, Ganz presented his assessment that modern antisemitism is no longer expressed only through physical violence, but increasingly through erasure, silencing, and delegitimization. According to Ganz, when international media institutions avoid using the word “Jews," and when open support for Israel or for Judea and Samaria is portrayed as illegitimate, this represents the same historic hatred in a contemporary form. He emphasized that this is a global struggle over identity, faith, and freedom, not a Jewish issue alone.

“When, on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, they speak about six million victims but do not say Jews, this is not a mistake. It is policy," Ganz said. “When it becomes unacceptable to openly say ‘I support Israel’ or ‘I support Judea and Samaria,’ that is antisemitism. It is the same old hatred, just with new tools. We must understand that this is a world war - not a war over territory, but a war over faith, identity, and freedom."

Ganz presented Terrell with a replica of an ancient coin discovered in Shiloh bearing the inscription “For the Victory of Zion." He said: “The battle for the victory of Zion has not ended. Even today, there are those who seek to remove us from here; they do not want Jews in the world. You stand with us here in Judea and Samaria and recognize our roots here. On the other side of the coin is the symbol of the wolf, the symbol of Binyamin. Wolves move in packs - and you are part of our pack. I wish you great success. You are fighting the battle of freedom."

Addressing the gathering, Falic-Levi spoke about the modern face of antisemitism, saying: “Antisemitism today often comes through the erasure of identity, through silencing, and through attempts to portray Jews and the State of Israel as guilty simply for existing. Precisely here, in a place that tells the Jewish story in an unbroken chain spanning thousands of years, it is clear to us that this struggle is a struggle for truth, for freedom, and for the right of the Jewish people to stand upright in their land and in the world - to be a free people in our land, as written in Israel’s national anthem, Hatikvah."

In response, Terrell said that the remarks he heard strengthened his conviction that indifference is not an option. “The message I heard here was clear: do not give up, do not remain silent, do not stand on the sidelines," he said. “We cannot remain silent in the face of antisemitism. We must keep pushing forward, advancing, and be prepared to pay a price."

Terrell added that the meeting inspired him to act with greater determination within the U.S. administration. “When people tell me I am doing a good job, I tell them: I can do more," he said. “On Friday, when I am at the White House, I intend to demand that we do more in the fight against antisemitism. I do not intend to accept ‘no’ as an answer. We have three good years ahead of us, and I do not intend to waste a single minute."