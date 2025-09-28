An exceptionally large emergency delegation, comprising heads of regional councils, mayors, and the Yesha Council leadership, departed for New York on Saturday night to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

The delegation includes Israel Ganz, Chairman of the Yesha Council and head of the Binyamin Regional Council; Yossi Dagan, head of the Shomron Regional Council; Yair Chetboun, Mayor of Ariel; Yonatan Kuznitz, head of the Karnei Shomron Council; Dovi Shefler, head of the Efrat Council; Or Piron Zomer, head of the Oranit Council; Ozel Vatik, head of the Kedumim Council; Eliram Azulai, head of the Har Hebron Council; and Omer Rahamim, CEO of the Yesha Council.

Before boarding their flight, the delegation members stated that their mission is to ensure that no terrorist state threatening Israeli citizens is established. They emphasized that applying Israeli sovereignty is the only way to achieve lasting security, and that the decision now lies solely with the Prime Minister.

Israel Ganz said: "We heard President Trump’s statement that sovereignty cannot be applied in Judea and Samaria. The ball is now in Jerusalem—with the Prime Minister. This large Yesha Council delegation is traveling to deliver a clear message: Judea and Samaria are an inseparable part of the State of Israel and must be placed under full Israeli sovereignty. It may take time, but we promise—we will not stop until this mission is accomplished."

Yossi Dagan added: "Prime Minister Netanyahu must make a historic decision. Only sovereignty in Judea and Samaria constitutes a true victory. Even among friends, there can be disagreements—but Netanyahu is the one capable of standing firm and declaring what is best for the people of Israel. The nation expects sovereignty. The decision is in your hands, Mr. Prime Minister. The people of Israel will not compromise on security or on victory."

Ozel Vatik noted: "The terrorism in Gaza and the terrorism in Judea and Samaria are one and the same. There is no victory in Gaza without sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. The key to Israel’s future lies with the Prime Minister."

Yonatan Kuznitz stated: "While the world speaks of a Palestinian state, now is the time to recognize Israeli sovereignty. We will demand that the Prime Minister advance this issue with the American administration."

Yair Chetboun emphasized: "We stand behind the Prime Minister amid intense international pressures. The decision to apply sovereignty rests with him—and no one else."

Dovi Shefler remarked: "Even without sovereignty, we continue to build. But we demand that the Prime Minister declare and implement sovereignty. Even with President Trump, we can—and must—continue building in Judea and Samaria."

Eliram Azulai concluded: "We have set out as a united and broad delegation to declare unequivocally that sovereignty will prevent the establishment of a terrorist state in the heart of Israel. Now, as Europe seeks to promote a Palestinian state, this is the time to complete the victory and ensure the security of Judea and Samaria’s residents—for the sake of all of Israel."