Dozens of Rabbis from the Religious Zionist community addressed a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling to advance a move to immediately implement full sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

In their letter the Rabbis wrote, "With the application of sovereignty, the tremendous momentum the settlement has gained in recent years will be consolidated and secured, and the establishment of a terror state in the heart of the country will be prevented."

According to them, the guiding principle "maximum territory with minimum Arab population" — is just, correct and essential for the future of the State of Israel.

The Yesha Council said, "We are witnessing an enormous wave of support from senior Likud ministers and from dozens of Rabbis and spiritual leaders from across the country. This is the historic moment to implement broad sovereignty, as the plan proposes, a step that will ensure Israel's security, the future of the settlements and the political outcome against the world's efforts to establish a terror state in the heart of the country. We call on Prime Minister Netanyahu — do not miss this chance."