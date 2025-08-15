Yesha Council CEO Omer Rahamim views the advancement of the construction plan in the E1 area as a decisive blow to the concept of a Palestinian state and remains unfazed by international opposition.

"This is an exciting day. After 30 years, Israel has finally decided to build in E1. We've been talking about this for far too long. This strategic area prevents the establishment of a Palestinian state and puts an end to that unnecessary dream," Rahamim stated.

“E1 connects Ma’ale Adumim to Jerusalem, creating territorial continuity and preventing Ramallah from linking with Bethlehem. This is a strategic development. Minister Smotrich’s decision to move the project forward - especially now, as Arab and European states promote Palestinian statehood - is a bold and dramatic step.”

Rahamim stressed the importance of promoting construction across Judea and Samaria but noted that building in E1 is more than development - it is "de facto sovereignty" and a declaration that there will be no Palestinian state between the Jordan River and the sea.

"This is great news for the residents of Judea and Samaria and for Jerusalem, which will be better protected," he said.

Addressing potential international pressure to halt the plan, Rahamim said the events of October 7th taught Israel that it must shape its own destiny: "We must decide - even if the world disapproves. Our security is non-negotiable. We rose differently after October 7th. The world will talk - and we will act."

Responding to claims that such moves prompt recognition of a Palestinian state, Rahamim said he respects the international community, but warned: "Those who promote a terrorist state 300 meters from Kfar Saba cannot be considered friends. They harm all Israeli citizens - not just those in Judea and Samaria. We will apply sovereignty because it is historically, biblically, culturally, and security-wise the right thing to do. The world will eventually recognize it—just as no one supports Syrian sovereignty over the Golan Heights."

Rahamim concluded by citing broad domestic support for sovereignty: "71 Knesset members supported the proposal we led with MKs Rothman and Forer- only five Jewish MKs opposed. Sovereignty is an Israeli consensus. There is no reason the Prime Minister should not bring it to a government vote."

He also pointed to the recent visit by the Speaker of the US House of Representatives. "The third-highest official in the US government came to Ariel, blessed the move, and declared that this land belongs to the Jewish people - before meeting the Prime Minister in Shilo. This is what will ensure there is no repeat of October 7th."

Watch the Hebrew video:

