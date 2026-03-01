The IDF Spokesperson's unit announced on Sunday that the IAF's elimination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran a day earlier constitutes the culmination of a sustained effort to eliminate the senior leadership of the Iranian terror axis throughout the ‘War of Revival’.

Among the other leaders to be eliminated:

* Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, together with the majority of Hezbollah’s senior leadership

* Yahya Sinwar, the leader of the Hamas terrorist organization

* Mohammed Deif, the Commander of Hamas’ Military Wing, as well as the majority of Hamas’ Military Wing’s leadership

* Muhammad al-Ghamari, Chief of General Staff of the Houthi terror regime

* A series of senior commanders in the Iranian defense leadership, including Gholam Ali Rashid, commander of Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters, Mohammad Bagheri, the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, and Hossein Salami, the commander of the IRGC, and additional officials.

With this last strike, the IDF has eliminated the senior leadership of the Iranian terror axis in multiple regions.

According to the IDF, "for decades, these senior officials have operated to destroy the State of Israel. As part of these activities, they advanced the brutal October 7th massacre, as well as dozens of other terror attacks against the State of Israel and its residents."

The senior officials of the Iranian terror axis were eliminated in precise strikes and based on precise IDF intelligence, including Operation 'Rising Lion' and Operation 'Northern Arrows'.

The IDF noted that their elimination significantly degrades the Iranian terror axis and has made the Middle East a safer place for the State of Israel and the entire world.

"The IDF will continue to thwart any elements that pose a threat to the State of Israel and its citizens, and continue to strike infrastructure belonging to the Iranian terror regime in order to degrade the regime and thwart threats against the State of Israel," the IDF concluded.