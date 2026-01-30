Minister in the Finance Ministry Ze'ev Elkin on Thursday expressed skepticism yesterday regarding the Draft Law's potential to pass in the Knesset, due to disagreements between the haredi parties.

"I think it's highly doubtful" that the Draft Law will pass, Elkin told Kol Hai Radio. "The opposition of Agudat Yisrael, in my opinion, brings the law closer to the point that it won't pass," he added, explaining the complex political dynamics.

According to Elkin when the haredi Knesset members themselves are not united, other coalition partners lose the motivation to support an unpopular law.

Explaining the position of some coalition members, he asked, "Why would I support it if it's very unpopular? Go argue with your base and support it."

He also added that the current situation resembles past scenarios in which the haredi public missed historic opportunities. "If the 2019 Liberman proposal were on the table today, those who opposed it back then would embrace it," he noted.

Offering a "tip" to the haredi parties if they are considering dismantling the government, Elkin urged national and sectoral responsibility, sharing, "If I were a political advisor, I would say, let's approve the budget and pass the early elections law."

If a budget does not pass, however, "the first to be harmed will be the haredi community," since their budgets are not part of the basic budget and would be completely frozen under the alternative system.