The vote by some Likud members against the order to expand the VAT exemption on imported goods may be a sign of the coalition's conduct and internal problems within the ruling party.

Arutz Sheva-Israel National News has learned that after the Knesset vote rejected the VAT exemption order, several Likud MKs approached a senior coalition member and warned that they will not vote for the conscription law either.

Prime Minister Netanyahu initially sought to impose "coalition discipline," but after realizing the balance of power, he allowed a free vote in the coalition, which translated into opposition, both from within the government and from within the Likud ranks.

The following Likud MKs opposed the proposal: Yuli Edelstein, David Bitan, Eli Dallal, Sasson Guetta, Shalom Danino, Hanoch Milwidsky, Akram Hasson, and Osher Shkalim. A large number of ministers abstained from the vote.

Smotrich responded to the rejection by announcing that he would soon sign the order again. "The economic left in the Likud is trying to harm the citizens of Israel in the service of monopolies and for a few votes in the primaries. While Prime Minister Netanyahu is preoccupied with Israel's security, a small group of Likud MKs is focused on petty politics and, together with the opposition, wants to make us all pay more. I will not allow the public to lose," he stated.

“Narrow personal interests will not triumph over the good of the citizens of Israel. I do not intend to give up or succumb to the left. I will, with God's help, sign a new order and continue to care for the citizens of Israel. Despite the left, it can be affordable here," Smotrich said.