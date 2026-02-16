Knesset member Ohad Tal (Religious Zionism), chairman of the Religious Zionist faction in the Knesset, recently returned from a visit to the US, where he met with Reza Pahlavi, the son of the Shah of Iran, during the recent demonstrations against the Iranian regime.

Speaking to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, Tal described Pahlavi as a figure who represents “a lot of hope," saying that if he were to take control of Iran, it would mark “a radical change not just for Israel, but for the Middle East, for the world."

According to Tal, such a development could transform Iran from what he called “a radical, fundamentalist, Islamist country, which funds terror, the biggest export of terror worldwide," into “a secular democracy." He added that Pahlavi is “the best friend of Israel" and “loves Israel, not 80%, 100%."

Tal said that a change in leadership in Iran could restore the alliance that existed between Israel and Iran prior to the 1979 revolution, describing it as “a beautiful alliance."

He noted that prior to the recent demonstrations, it was unclear how much support Pahlavi had within Iran itself. “We knew that he has support among exiled Iranians around the world, but not so much within Iran," Tal said. However, during the demonstrations, protesters repeatedly chanted Pahlavi’s name, and when he called on supporters to gather at specific locations, “everybody listened to him." Tal said these developments “bring us a lot of hope."

US Support and Regional Tensions

Tal addressed what he described as disappointment following US President Donald Trump’s earlier statement that “help is on the way." Referring to comments by Senator Lindsey Graham, Tal said that the president had promised assistance and that “help has to come."

At the same time, he stressed that toppling the Iranian regime would require significant preparation. “If we really want to achieve the goal of toppling down the regime, we have to be prepared," he said, pointing to the need for sufficient planning and American military forces in the region. He emphasized that the regime has built “a very significant infrastructure in Iran," and that removing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei alone would not be enough. “It’s much more complicated than that," he said.

Tal also referenced the president’s recent remarks that regime change would be “the best outcome" of the current situation in Iran.

During his visit to the US, Tal met with officials in the administration and members of Congress. He said that despite visible campaigns within parts of the Republican camp aimed at undermining Israel-US relations, he believes support for Israel’s position is growing.

Tal pointed to figures such as Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and Nick Fuentes, who he said are trying “to sabotage and to destroy the Israel-US relations." He acknowledged tensions within both the Republican and Democratic camps, but said that many lawmakers are coming to recognize Israel’s position, particularly in light of developments involving Iran.

Citing statements by Senator Graham, Tal said that some of America’s regional allies, including Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, are pressuring the US not to strike Iran because it serves their immediate interests. When close allies fail to consider America’s broader interests, he said, it creates frustration among US officials, who see that “Israel is always with them."

“America first cannot be America alone," Tal stated, arguing that US assistance to Israel is not charity. He said Israel provides the US with actionable intelligence that saves American lives and money. Quoting a senior American general, Tal said that without Israeli intelligence, the US would need to create “five CIAs." He also highlighted joint defense projects such as Iron Dome, which are manufactured in the US and create jobs while enhancing American security systems.

Strengthening Jewish Identity Abroad

Tal also met with representatives of Jewish communities during his visit. He described a “serious challenge" of growing disconnection among Jews from their identity and communities, including within conservative, Orthodox, and ultra-Orthodox sectors.

He said younger generations are increasingly reluctant to take active leadership roles in their communities, and emphasized the need to strengthen Jewish education in the Diaspora. Tal revealed efforts to work with philanthropists on a large-scale cooperation between the Israeli government and donors to invest significant funds in sending children to Jewish day schools.

“That creates the next generation of Jews who are connected to their identity and connected to Israel," he said.

Policy Goals at Home

Turning to domestic issues, Tal outlined what he described as a “whole revolution in Judea and Samaria" over the past three years. He said the government is working to reverse policies he characterized as harmful over the past three decades, including those following the Oslo Accords.

According to Tal, tens of thousands of dunams in Judea and Samaria have been recognized as state land, 69 new communities have been recognized, and tens of thousands of housing units have been authorized. He argued that these steps are not only for the benefit of residents, but also reshape Israel’s security perception and help prevent another October 7.

Addressing the issue of drafting members of the haredi community into the IDF, Tal said change must be pursued “in a very delicate way." He acknowledged the burden placed on reservists in recent years and said the current situation must be addressed, but cautioned against condemning or sanctioning haredim without broader agreement.

He expressed hope that a new bill would gain haredi support, including sanctions for those who receive draft orders and do not enlist. The proposal would be accompanied by a government plan to expand yeshivot and pre-military academies, and create additional tracks for haredim to join the army, including at a later age after marriage.

“I believe we can bring thousands of haredim directly to reserve," he said, adding that such a process requires patience and gradual implementation.

Reforming the Dairy Industry

Tal also discussed a proposed reform in the dairy sector. While describing himself and his party as strong advocates for farmers and settlement, he criticized the current licensing system.

“In Israel, if you want to milk a cow and you don’t have a license for that, that’s a criminal offense," he said, calling the situation absurd. He argued that a small group currently determines who can enter the field and how much milk can be produced.

Tal said he seeks to open the market so that anyone who wants to become a farmer can do so without production limits. He also supports allowing imports to address shortages and reduce prices, noting that consumers should not encounter empty milk shelves or high costs.

At the same time, he stressed that farmers would receive direct support and compensation, rather than maintaining the existing mechanism. “We have to change that to reduce the cost of living in Israel, to make sure that every person in Israel can buy dairy products," he said, adding that such reforms are no less an expression of Zionism than establishing new communities.