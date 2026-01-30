תיעוד: נעצר מחבל שתכנן פיגוע באזור טול כרם צילום: דוברות המשטרה

Border Police assault units operating in Judea and Samaria conducted an operation this week in the Tulkarm area under the command of the Ephraim Brigade and with intelligence guidance from the ISA, targeting a wanted suspect identified as Hadar Shahada.

According to security officials, intelligence indicated that the suspect was planning to carry out an attack. The forces entered the village and surrounded the building where Shahada was believed to be hiding.

After the structure was sealed, the suspect attempted to flee. The forces opened fire, striking him in the lower body. He was subsequently apprehended and transferred to the ISA for further interrogation.