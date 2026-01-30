אחיו של אליקים ליבמן ניצל מפיגוע צילום: באדיבות המצלם

A significant escalation in the fight against terrorism: About two weeks after terrorists threw a grenade and a Molotov cocktail at the vehicle of A., the son of Eliyahu Leibman and brother of Elyakim Liebman, who was murdered at the Nova music festival on October 7, the IDF carried out extensive engineering work in the area to prevent terrorists from hiding and attempting to harm Israelis.

Last week, terrorists threw a Molotov cocktail and a grenade at the vehicle A. was traveling in on Highway 449, which connects Ofra to Kochav HaShachar. Fortunately, the explosives missed the vehicle, and A. was not injured. After the incident, Eliyahu Leibman wrote on social media: "Our son was burned on Simchat Torah in the Re'im parking lot - yesterday they tried to burn another son of ours."

The IDF identified that the terrain in the area allows terrorists to hide and carry out attacks by throwing grenades and Molotov cocktails at Israeli vehicles, and began extensive engineering work to clear the area and remove risk points.

A., who survived the attack, arrived at the site of the work and handed out chocolates to the soldiers operating there as a token of thanks for their efforts to protect the local population. "From this ridge, they threw a Molotov cocktail and a grenade at me," he told the soldiers. "Then they threw Molotov cocktails at the guys who were driving here from the nearby point. I came to give chocolates to the great soldiers."

At the same time, another escalation in the fight against stone-throwing terrorism in Binyamin was recorded. The forces of the Binyamin Regional Brigade carried out a siege on the village of Hizma this week, following repeated stone-throwing incidents. The forces entered the village extensively, identified weapons, and carried out further operational activities in the area.

Israel Gantz, the head of the Binuamin Regional Council and chairman of the Yesha Council, said: "The response to the attacks must be clear, determined, and uncompromising. Exposing the area from which the terrorists operated and entering deep into the villages from which terrorism emerges are steps that save lives. Benjamin will not return to the days of containment. Anyone who tries to harm Israeli citizens will encounter a strong hand and a security system that understands that protecting lives comes first."