US President Donald Trump on Thursday commented on the tensions with Iran, revealing he has spoken with the Islamic Republic and expressing hope he does not have to use military action against the country.

Speaking to reporters as he arrived with First Lady Melania Trump for the premiere of a new documentary about the First Lady, Trump was asked whether he has had any conversations with Iran in the last few days, and whether he is planning on having such conversations.

“I have had, and I am planning on it," replied the President, adding, “We have a lot of very big, powerful ships sailing to Iran right now. It would be great if we didn’t have to use them."

Asked what message he had shared with the Iranians, Trump said, “I told them two things: number one, no nuclear, and number two, stop killing protesters. They are killing them by the thousands. I stopped 837 hangings two weeks ago. They are going to have to do something."

The comments followed an earlier report in the Wall Street Journal, indicating that Trump has been briefed on various military strike options concerning Iran, which have been developed collaboratively by the White House and the Pentagon.

One of the options presented to Trump, referred to as "the big plan," involves a comprehensive bombing campaign targeting facilities tied to the Ayatollah regime and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Additional strike options were also presented, including attacks on symbolic targets of the Iranian regime, with the possibility of escalating the bombings should Iran continue its nuclear activities. Other proposed measures include cyberattacks on Iranian banks and the imposition of tighter sanctions on the country.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stated on Thursday that the American military will be ready to strike Iran if Trump orders such a strike.

“We’re having to rebuild how our enemies perceive us. And when President Trump said, we’re not getting a nuclear Iran, you won’t have a nuclear bomb, you meant it," Hegseth said.

On Tuesday night, Trump expressed hope that Iran would make a deal with the US, but also noted once again that the US has increased its military presence in the Middle East.

Speaking during a rally in Iowa, Trump said, “There is another beautiful armada floating beautifully towards Iran right now. So we will see."

“I hope they make a deal. I hope they make a deal," he added.

Trump repeated his warning on Wednesday in a post on Truth Social, writing, "A massive Armada is heading to Iran. It is moving quickly, with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose. It is a larger fleet, headed by the great Aircraft Carrier Abraham Lincoln, than that sent to Venezuela."

He added, "Like with Venezuela, it is, ready, willing, and able to rapidly fulfill its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary. Hopefully Iran will quickly 'Come to the Table' and negotiate a fair and equitable deal - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS - one that is good for all parties. Time is running out, it is truly of the essence!"

"As I told Iran once before, MAKE A DEAL! They didn’t, and there was 'Operation Midnight Hammer,' a major destruction of Iran. The next attack will be far worse! Don’t make that happen again. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"