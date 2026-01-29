US President Donald Trump has been briefed on various military strike options concerning Iran, which have been developed collaboratively by the White House and the Pentagon, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

One of the options presented to Trump, referred to as "the big plan," involves a comprehensive bombing campaign targeting facilities tied to the Ayatollah regime and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Additional strike options were also presented, including attacks on symbolic targets of the Iranian regime, with the possibility of escalating the bombings should Iran continue its nuclear activities. Other proposed measures include cyberattacks on Iranian banks and the imposition of tighter sanctions on the country.

Israeli sources suggest that a limited military strike may not be enough to topple the Iranian regime. Officials in Jerusalem have pointed out that while Trump previously expressed interest in actions that could lead to regime change, he now believes that such military measures would not achieve that goal. Instead, Trump is expected to focus on targeting physical sites, primarily nuclear facilities and possibly ballistic missile sites.

At the same time, Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar, and Oman, are working together to mediate between the US and Iran in an effort to prevent further escalation. While the diplomatic route appears to be currently blocked, leading Gulf nations believe that a potential solution still exists.