Over the past week, Israeli security forces conducted counterterrorism activities across Judea and Samaria, the IDF and ISA confirmed.

The forces apprehended approximately 75 wanted individuals and confiscated 17 weapons.

Overnight, as part of the counterterrorism operation in northern Samaria, Israeli security forces operated in Al Yamun, and apprehended four wanted individuals and confiscated two M-16 rifles.

Additionally, four wanted individuals were apprehended overnight in Hebron and two M-16 rifles were confiscated. In Immatain, thousands of shekels worth of terror funds were confiscated.

Over the past week, Israeli security forces conducted counterterrorism activities in Jericho, apprehended several wanted individuals, and questioned dozens of suspects in terrorist activities.

The apprehended suspects and the weapons confiscated were transferred to security forces for further processing.