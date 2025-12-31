For the second time this week, the Civil Administration responded to an incident involving an Israeli woman who mistakenly entered a Palestinian Arab city.

On Wednesday evening, the Civil Administration was alerted to an Israeli woman spotted in Jericho, wandering in the area and facing immediate danger.

Upon receiving the report, officers from the Jericho District Coordination and Liaison Office quickly intervened to ensure her safety and mitigate the risk. She was subsequently transferred to IDF forces for further assistance.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the woman had mistakenly entered the area. The case has now been handed over to the Israel Police for further handling.

Security officials continue to stress the dangers of entering Area A, which is classified as a high-risk zone, where Israeli civilians are prohibited from being present.