חשיפת הבור שב"כ

The Shin Bet (ISA) cleared for publication on Monday that it has foiled an abduction plot by a terror cell from Aqabat Jabr, near Jericho.

In a joint operation, the ISA, IDF, and Israel Police arrested Mohammed Tariq, aged 19, and Amin Qatash, aged 20, both residents of the Aqabat Jabr "refugee" camp, on suspicion of establishing a terror cell that aimed to carry out attacks on IDF forces and Israeli civilians.

The ISA investigation found that the two established a cell, purchased weapons, enlisted others, and planned to abduct Israelis and carry out bombing attacks on IDF soldiers.

The investigation also found that the cell dug a pit where they planned to hide the abductees. The opening of the pit was concealed and was near the home of one of the cell members.

As part of the investigation, forces located Carlo-style submachine guns, a bomb, a vest, radios, and military uniforms among the cell's property. Another cell member was arrested by the Palestinian Authority security forces.

In the past week indictments were submitted at the military court charging the suspects with severe security offenses, including charges of preparations to fire at a person, preparation for a team abduction, belonging to and support of a hostile organization, and more.