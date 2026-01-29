Homayoun Samah, the representative of Iran’s Jewish minority in parliament, has issued rare public criticism of President Masoud Pezeshkian, blaming him for the country’s worsening situation amid weeks of widespread protests.

Samah, who also serves on parliament’s Health and Medical Committee and works as a pharmacist, said he had supported Pezeshkian’s candidacy. “I believed in President Pezeshkian, and I voted for him," Samah said. “But the situation that has developed is his responsibility."

Describing the current atmosphere in Iran, Samah said public anger has spread across society. “Unfortunately, there is a state of anger among the entire population," he said. “Protest is the legal right of the people, but allowing anger to escalate leads to dangerous consequences for the country."

Referring to recent events, including reports of hospitals being damaged and injured protesters being executed, Samah stressed the sanctity of medical facilities. “Everyone must understand that a hospital is a place for treating the sick, and no one has the right to attack it," he said.

At the same time, Samah appeared cautious in assigning responsibility for specific incidents. “What I currently see on television is that protesters are carrying out such actions," he said, adding that further investigations were needed to clarify the details. He did not address reports claiming that tens of thousands of people have been killed during the unrest.

Directing further criticism at the president, Samah said Pezeshkian and his government had failed to deliver on their promises. “The president said he would fix the situation, and now the government must act accordingly," he said. “The economic pressure on the public is increasing day by day, and this pressure fuels public anger."

Commenting on the fatalities reported during the protests, Samah said he did not know the exact number of those killed. “Unfortunately, killings continue in Iran," he said. “They are all children of this country and part of this society. When a child is angry, the response should be to support him so his anger subsides - not to strike everyone."

When asked about the internet shutdown that has disrupted media coverage, Samah declined to comment directly, saying the issue should be addressed by the Supreme National Security Council.