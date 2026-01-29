Prosecutor's statements have been filed against 11 of the suspects in a security case involving the smuggling of goods into the Gaza Strip.

According to the report, some of the smuggled goods are suspected of having the potential for use in terrorist activities. At this stage, details of the case and other investigative information are under a gag order.

However, it has been revealed that no decision has yet been made regarding the suspect at the center of the public storm, while indictments against 11 other suspects are expected to be filed soon.

Some of the other individuals involved are being investigated on lesser charges, and it is not expected that indictments will be filed against them in the near future.

Earlier this week, Rabbi Yosef Zini, father of Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) chief David Zini, issued an unusual statement claiming that the case is a fabrication intended to harm the family.

He stated, "We have no doubt whatsoever that everything is a gross lie. And even if they bring a video and pictures supposedly proving it, there is no doubt that everything has been fabricated in order to harm the 'suspect' and his family. Anyone who believes this story is aiding in bloodshed."