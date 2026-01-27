The Ashkelon Magistrate’s Court has lifted a publication ban to allow disclosure that a broad investigation is underway into the alleged smuggling of goods from Israel into Gaza, reportedly involving Israeli citizens.

Investigators suspect that among the items transferred were goods that could be used for terrorist purposes, prompting serious concern within Israel's security forces. According to intelligence assessments, thousands of items were smuggled into Gaza over the past year. While some were intended for civilian use, others are believed to be dual-use materials that could aid terrorist activity.

Amid growing speculation and a wave of rumors surrounding the case, Rabbi Yosef Zini, the father of ISA director David Zini, issued an unusual public statement rejecting the allegations, describing them as completely false.

He further asserted that any purported evidence, including videos or photographs, would be fabricated and intended to harm the suspect and his family. He further warned that believing such claims amounts to being complicit in the unjust harm of innocent people.