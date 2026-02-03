State Attorney Amit Isman has instructed police, at the last moment, to add the charge of “assisting the enemy in wartime" to the list of suspected offenses against Bezalel Zini and two additional soldiers, who are implicated in a case involving the smuggling of cigarettes into the Gaza Strip during the war.

The offense of assisting the enemy in wartime is considered among the most severe in Israel’s statute book, carrying a possible penalty of death or life imprisonment.

Only a few weeks ago, indictments were filed in a similar case in which soldiers from the Bedouin Reconnaissance Battalion were accused of smuggling cigarettes into Gaza. In that case, they were charged with a lesser security offense, punishable by up to five years in prison. Zini and his associates are suspected of the same act.

MK Moshe Saada, former deputy and acting head of the Police Internal Investigations Department (Mahash), sharply criticized the state prosecutor’s decision. “Amit Isman, who is unfit and has failed, continues to use his position for political purposes and to act systematically to thwart members of the national camp," Saada said.

He added: “The delusional instruction to add an offense of assisting the enemy-punishable by death or life imprisonment-to an allegation of cigarette smuggling is part of a planned witch hunt whose goal is to trigger a constitutional crisis or to force the resignation of the Shin Bet chief, who exposed the military advocate general affair and does not fall in line with Isman and his deep-state associates."

Earlier today, during a court hearing, it was permitted for publication that Bezalel Zini is suspected of involvement in the smuggling of cigarettes into the Gaza Strip during the war.

Police informed the court that Zini’s interrogation has been completed and emphasized that the core suspicion against him concerns cigarette smuggling alone. His detention, along with that of two other soldiers, was extended until Thursday. As noted, all three are also being investigated for the offense of assisting the enemy in wartime.

In recent weeks, various investigative actions were carried out in the case, and according to police, the collection of evidence has now been completed.

In line with the progress of the proceedings, a prosecutor’s statement has been filed against Zini, a preliminary step ahead of the filing of an indictment expected on Thursday.