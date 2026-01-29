Ali Shamkhani, a senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Wednesday warned that any US attack on his country will be met with a harsh response, including targeting Tel Aviv.

In a post on social media which appeared in Farsi, Hebrew and English, Shamkhani wrote, “A ‘limited strike’ is an illusion. Any military action by the US - from any origin and at any level - will be considered the start of war⁩, and its response will be immediate, ‌all out⁩, and unprecedented, targeting heart of ‌Tel Aviv⁩ and all those supporting the aggressor."

His post followed US President Donald Trump’s warnings to Iran over the crackdown on anti-regime demonstrators.

On Tuesday night, Trump expressed hope that Iran would make a deal with the US, but also noted once again that the US has increased its military presence in the Middle East.

Speaking during a rally in Iowa, Trump said, “There is another beautiful armada floating beautifully towards Iran right now. So we will see."

“I hope they make a deal. I hope they make a deal," he added.

Trump repeated his warning on Wednesday in a post on Truth Social, writing, "A massive Armada is heading to Iran. It is moving quickly, with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose. It is a larger fleet, headed by the great Aircraft Carrier Abraham Lincoln, than that sent to Venezuela."

He added, "Like with Venezuela, it is, ready, willing, and able to rapidly fulfill its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary. Hopefully Iran will quickly 'Come to the Table' and negotiate a fair and equitable deal - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS - one that is good for all parties. Time is running out, it is truly of the essence!"

"As I told Iran once before, MAKE A DEAL! They didn’t, and there was 'Operation Midnight Hammer,' a major destruction of Iran. The next attack will be far worse! Don’t make that happen again. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Trump has repeatedly warned Iran that the US would hit it hard if its authorities execute anti-regime protesters.

Kan 11 News reported on Wednesday evening that sources in Israel believe that Trump is signaling that he is considering a broad move regarding Iran, which includes regime change.