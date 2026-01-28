Sources in Israel believe that US President Donald Trump is signaling that he is considering a broad move regarding Iran, which includes regime change, according to a report by Kan News.

President Trump hinted at this today when he wrote on his Truth Social platform, "As I told Iran once before, MAKE A DEAL! They didn’t, and there was 'Operation Midnight Hammer,' a major destruction of Iran. The next attack will be far worse! Don’t make that happen again."

Tomorrow (Thursday), Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a security discussion that is expected to address both Gaza and Iran.

While the U.S. military continues to build up additional forces in the Middle East, there is a desire in the U.S. to see an end to the rule of the ayatollahs in Iran. While President Trump offers a diplomatic route to the Iranians, he also tweeted that "time is running out" for a deal.

On the other hand, Iran's delegation to the United Nations responded to the U.S. president's threat, saying, "The last time the U.S. got involved in wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, it wasted 7 trillion dollars and lost over 7,000 American soldiers. Iran is ready for dialogue based on respect and mutual interests - but if tested, it will defend itself and respond in a way it never has before."

Ali Shamkhani, a senior advisor to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, wrote in Hebrew on his X account that "Any military action by the United States will be considered an act of war, and its response will be immediate, comprehensive, unprecedented, and directed at the aggressor, at the heart of Tel Aviv and all supporters of the aggression."