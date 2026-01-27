Rabbi Ari Berman, president of Yeshiva University, spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News on the sidelines of the IAC summit, describing the gathering as a natural home for those who are openly and unapologetically supportive of Israel.

Rabbi Berman said that for him and for Yeshiva University, “being outspokenly pro-Israel is not a new stance adopted in response to current events, but an essential part of their identity."

While acknowledging that the past two years of war have not been easy, Rabbi Berman stressed that the period made it clear that every individual had a responsibility to act. He noted the importance of public rallies and sustained efforts to confront antisemitism, alongside the many challenges Israel itself has faced.

Looking ahead to what many hope will be a post-war reality, Rabbi Berman emphasized that the responsibility does not end when the fighting stops. He said it is crucial for people to remain alert, engaged, and active “the day after," adding that the focus “should not be limited to fighting hatred, but also to amplifying positive values."

According to him, “the Jewish people should not be defensive about who they are, but confident and proactive in sharing the good they represent."

Rabbi Berman said that “when Jews present themselves authentically and with pride, it generates respect and genuine interest. An often-untold story is how many people around the world respect the Jewish people and support Israel. Standing firmly for one’s values draws others rather than pushing them away."

Addressing the issue of antisemitism, Rabbi Berman said that “while troubling incidents certainly exist and are widely reported, my personal experience has been defined more by opportunity than by fear. At Yeshiva University, particularly in New York City, this moment has reinforced the institution’s mission. This is a time to educate students to be proud, to stand openly as pro-Israel and pro-America, and to bring Torah values into the world."

He acknowledged that “some people hesitate to speak out, feeling it may be easier to blend in and avoid controversy. The mainstreaming of anti-Zionism has distorted the meaning of Zionism itself. Rather than only pushing back against those attacks, Zionism must be presented clearly as a positive force that seeks to bring benefit not only to Israel, but to the world. This vision is central to the identity of Yeshiva University’s students and community."

Rabbi Berman also highlighted the deep and practical connection Yeshiva University maintains with Israel. He noted that “more than 80 percent of first-year students spend a year studying in Israel, with many eventually making aliyah. We are expanding academic partnerships with Israeli institutions, including a newly established collaboration with Reichman University that offers Yeshiva University undergraduates a pathway into medical school in Israel. These initiatives are not peripheral, but central to the mission and purpose of Yeshiva University."

Rabbi Berman, who had an opportunity at the event to say a prayer for Ran Gvili, the last hostage to be brought back to Israel from Hamas captivity, says that, “to be with his Mom Talik, to be on stage, representing the heart of the Jewish people, we are not back until all of us are back. It’s so important that Ran and his family remain not just in our tefillot [prayers], but in our activism, to make sure that he gets the dignity, the dignified burial that a true hero of Israel deserves. People don’t know his story enough. He’s a savior. He went in wounded and he would not sit by when others were attacked and we cannot sit by until he is returned."