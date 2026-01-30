Singing of Hatikvah at Hostages Square The Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters

Hundreds gathered on Friday afternoon at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, for the final Kabbalat Shabbat Service marking the conclusion of more than two years of public vigil and struggle.

Friday’s event was declared as the last, following the return of the last Israeli hostage, Ran Gvili, of blessed memory.

Since October 2023, Hostages Square became the heart of a nationwide effort to bring home all 255 hostages held in Hamas captivity. What began with a small presence by the community of Kibbutz Nahal Oz on Fridays, evolved into a weekly gathering led by hostage families, kibbutzim, and the general public - all unified around one single message that “no one is left behind ". Hostage families insisted that the gatherings would continue until the last hostage was home.

Friday’s final gathering was hosted by the Kibbutz Movement and led by members of Kibbutz Tzuba. Among those present were captivity survivors Omri Miran and Matan Angrest, families of former hostages, families of those murdered in captivity, friends of Ran Gvili, residents of Gaza border communities, kibbutz members, and members of the general public.

Speaking on behalf of the Gvili family, Ran’s close friend Emanuel (Mano) Ohayon said, “When Ran became the last remaining hostage, the greatest fear was that he would be left alone. But reality proved otherwise. We are here today speaking on behalf of Rani's family members who are still sitting Shiva. They wish to thank everyone who stood with them throughout this long journey - for your presence, the prayers, and for never giving up. You made them feel that Ran truly belonged to all of us."

“The Kibbutz Movement and so many good people chose not to give up and to keep showing up, to remember, to insist - that no one is left behind," he continued.

“Ran is home now, not as a headline or a symbol, but as a son, a brother, and a friend. This moment is not only an ending, but also a beginning - a beginning of healing, a beginning of life. We ask everyone to carry this spirit of mutual responsibility forward as much as you can," concluded Ohayon.

Dani Miran, father of former hostage Omri Miran, said, “We fought throughout this entire period for one sacred principle - not to leave anyone behind. Hostages Square became the heart of the families and the heart of the people. Now that the last hostage has returned, we must not stop fighting for what truly matters - a country built on mutual responsibility, equality, respect, and care for future generations. They all deserve a better state."

Omri Miran, captivity survivor who was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nahal Oz and released this past October, addressed the crowd and said, “For the first time in 12 years, there are no hostages in Gaza. Suddenly, it is possible to breathe."

Miran added, “For 843 days, you fought not only for the return of 255 hostages, but for values - so our children can have a better future. In order for us to heal and rebuild - we must stay together, we must stay united."

Dvora Idan, mother of the late Tzachi Idan, who was murdered in captivity, added, “Our most basic value is not to stand idly by when others are in danger, it’s about staying together and not leaving anyone behind. Even in unbearable pain, we are obligated to choose responsibility, unity, and hope. Only this way can we build a society that is strong, moral, and worthy of future generations."

The Miran family - Lishay, Omri and their two young daughters, Alma and Roni - lit the traditional Shabbat candles. The event concluded with the singing of Hatikvah.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)